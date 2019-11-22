Dr. James Poulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Poulton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Poulton, MD is a Dermatologist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Poulton works at
Locations
Drs.poulton & Acri LLC5233 King Ave Ste 204, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today I visited to remove a sebaceous cyst on the breast! Dr. Poulton removed the cyst without needle pain or sutures. He is the best surgeon I have ever seen.
About Dr. James Poulton, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulton has seen patients for Varicose Eczema, Shingles and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.