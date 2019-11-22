Overview

Dr. James Poulton, MD is a Dermatologist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Poulton works at Drs Poulton And Smith LLC in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Eczema, Shingles and Dermatitis Due to Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.