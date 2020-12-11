Dr. James Powers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Powers, DO
Overview of Dr. James Powers, DO
Dr. James Powers, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
Healthy Vision5413 US HIGHWAY 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 738-5900
Healthy Vision2565 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 738-5900
St. Petersburg Location603 7th St S Ste 330, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 738-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our Primary Care Physician recommended Dr. Powers. We do not understand the negative reviews. To date my husband has had three appointments and I have had two. We find Dr. Powers & his staff to be knowledgeable & easy to work with. Out of the 5 visits, there was a long wait first time but it was a mid day appointment and the waiting room was full.
About Dr. James Powers, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578553574
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Eye Institute
- Albany Med Ctr
- Lancaster Genl Hosp
- University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Powers speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.