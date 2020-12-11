See All Ophthalmologists in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. James Powers, DO

Ophthalmology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Powers, DO

Dr. James Powers, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Powers works at HEALTHY VISION INSTITUTE in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Vision
    5413 US HIGHWAY 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 738-5900
  2. 2
    Healthy Vision
    2565 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 738-5900
  3. 3
    St. Petersburg Location
    603 7th St S Ste 330, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 738-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 11, 2020
    Our Primary Care Physician recommended Dr. Powers. We do not understand the negative reviews. To date my husband has had three appointments and I have had two. We find Dr. Powers & his staff to be knowledgeable & easy to work with. Out of the 5 visits, there was a long wait first time but it was a mid day appointment and the waiting room was full.
    Carol from New Port Richey — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. James Powers, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578553574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Albany Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Lancaster Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Powers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powers has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

