Dr. James Pratty, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Pratty, MD

Dr. James Pratty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Pratty works at Amha Medical Group Inc. in Torrance, CA with other offices in Cerritos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pratty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amha Medical Group Inc.
    21081 S Western Ave Ste 250, Torrance, CA 90501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 224-5286
  2. 2
    College Hospital Cerritos
    10802 College Pl, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 924-9581

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Pratty, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528049608
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pratty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pratty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pratty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pratty has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.