Dr. James Pratty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James Pratty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Pratty, MD
Dr. James Pratty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Pratty's Office Locations
1
Amha Medical Group Inc.21081 S Western Ave Ste 250, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 224-5286
2
College Hospital Cerritos10802 College Pl, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 924-9581
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Pratty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528049608
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratty has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pratty speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratty.
