Dr. James Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Price, MD
Dr. James Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
-
1
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 200E, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2500
-
2
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics594 Lone Tree Dr Bldg 6, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 958-2500
-
3
North Charleston Orthopaedic Surgery2891 Tricom St Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 958-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
outstanding! very professional and took very good care of me, staff was outstanding too! would highly recommend
About Dr. James Price, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518992817
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University
- Nc Bapt Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.