Overview

Dr. James Prieto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Prieto works at South Texas Colorectal Group in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.