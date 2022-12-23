Overview of Dr. James Prine, MD

Dr. James Prine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.



Dr. Prine works at JAMES S. PRINE, M.D., P.A. in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.