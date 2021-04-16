Dr. Pritsiolas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD
Overview of Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD
Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Pritsiolas works at
Dr. Pritsiolas' Office Locations
CarePoint Health Medical Group631 Broadway Ste 33, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 243-0700
CarePoint Health Medical Group33 Main St Ste 103, Chatham, NJ 07928 Directions (201) 243-0700
Summit Medical Group - James Pritsiolas, MD (Livingston)75 E Northfield Rd Fl 2, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (908) 219-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Took my mom to see Dr. P for first time, switching from another kidney doctor. We loved him. He was thorough, kind and clear explained everything during the visit.
About Dr. James Pritsiolas, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1063451698
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Hofstra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritsiolas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritsiolas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritsiolas has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritsiolas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pritsiolas speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritsiolas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritsiolas.
