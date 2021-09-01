Overview

Dr. James Proctor, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Proctor works at American Family Dentistry - Germantown in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.