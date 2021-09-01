Dr. James Proctor, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Proctor, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Proctor, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Proctor works at
Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry Germantown7700 Poplar Ave Ste 212, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 589-8792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proctor?
Dr. Proctor is such a nice guy. He’s always been gentle with me since I’m such a wimp.
About Dr. James Proctor, DDS
- Dentistry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1225168925
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Proctor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
