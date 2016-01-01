Overview

Dr. James Proctor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Hale County Hospital.



Dr. Proctor works at DCH Regional Med Center Emrgncy in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.