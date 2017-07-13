Dr. James Psarras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Psarras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Psarras, MD
Overview of Dr. James Psarras, MD
Dr. James Psarras, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Psarras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Psarras' Office Locations
-
1
Zober Zinn Kemp Psarras Mds29425 Chagrin Blvd Ste 301, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-0610Monday7:30pm - 9:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Windsor-laurelwood Center for Behavioral Medicine35900 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-3369
-
3
Highland Springs Hospital4199 MILLPOND DR, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 302-3070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Psarras?
I can't recommend Dr. Psarras enough. He helped me in so many ways over so many years with problems so great - unbelievable and a true blessing! I'll say that the best thing you can do is try your hardest to listen and act on exactly what he says, he DOES know what he's talking about. My seeing Dr. Psarras was a true blessing and I recommend him to everyone seeking psychiatric and psychological care. .. Sincerely; Glenn T. Kitchen
About Dr. James Psarras, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396783254
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Psarras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Psarras accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Psarras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Psarras works at
Dr. Psarras has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Psarras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Psarras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Psarras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Psarras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Psarras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.