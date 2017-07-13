Overview of Dr. James Psarras, MD

Dr. James Psarras, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Psarras works at Zober Zinn Kemp Psarras Mds in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.