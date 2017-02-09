Overview

Dr. James Purpura, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South.



Dr. Purpura works at MDVIP - Abilene, Texas in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.