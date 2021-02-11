Overview

Dr. James Qualls, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Athens.



Dr. Qualls works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Athens in Athens, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.