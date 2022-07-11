Dr. Quertermous has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Quertermous, MD
Overview
Dr. James Quertermous, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Quertermous works at
Locations
-
1
Beaird Dermatology4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 407, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (224) 484-0183
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quertermous?
Dr Quertermous performed Mohs Vsurgery on my nose. Very relaxed atmosphere and his banter with assistant kept me very relaxed. Stitches removed one week later and the wound is hardly noticeable. Highly recommend Beaird Dermatology.
About Dr. James Quertermous, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1184919508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quertermous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quertermous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quertermous works at
Dr. Quertermous has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quertermous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quertermous has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quertermous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quertermous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quertermous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.