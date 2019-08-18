Overview of Dr. James Race, MD

Dr. James Race, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Race works at Southwest Dallas Orthopedic Asst PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.