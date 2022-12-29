Dr. James Randle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Randle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Randle, MD
Dr. James Randle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Randle works at
Dr. Randle's Office Locations
Neurosurgery Associates of Nacogdoches5500 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really like him he does great work and after care however it was a wreck that sent me to surgery broke my back in 3 places I'm a single mom of 1 15 yr old daughter and we have no family here and live outside city limits and I missed my appointment on 2nd follow up 1 wk ago and rescheduled for 2 days later and they did not show up to take me 1st time car wouldn't crank because I at no choice of my own or fault missed 2 in a row they frowned upon me and said since I missed 2 I a row and woth holiday they were pushing my appointment out till January 5th and would not refill my medications this is my 2nd week with no relief at all I'm so miserable me and my daughter did NOT EVEN DO CHRISTMAS and I still have another week to go I think I'm GOIG TO HAVE TO GO TO THE ER I CANT TAKE THIS FOR ANOTHER 7 DAYS ...
About Dr. James Randle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457460370
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Georgia Southwestern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Randle works at
Dr. Randle has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Randle speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Randle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randle, there are benefits to both methods.