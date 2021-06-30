Overview of Dr. James Rano, DPM

Dr. James Rano, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Rano works at Kazi S Khan Md in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Berlin, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.