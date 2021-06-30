Dr. James Rano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rano, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Rano, DPM
Dr. James Rano, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Rano works at
Dr. Rano's Office Locations
James A. Rano, DPM FACFAS1340 S Division St Ste 301, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (443) 266-5555
Rano Foot & Ankle Center106 Milford St Ste 305, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions
Shore Foot & Ankle9956 N Main St Unit 5, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (443) 266-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated my foot. The instep and the heal area. I haven’t had any issues for almost 20 years with it. My right heal is hurting now and I’ll be making an appointment to see him again.
About Dr. James Rano, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
