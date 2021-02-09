Overview of Dr. James Raphael, MD

Dr. James Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Raphael works at Einstein Orthopedics at Center One in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.