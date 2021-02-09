Dr. James Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Raphael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Raphael, MD
Dr. James Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Raphael works at
Dr. Raphael's Office Locations
Einstein Orthopedics at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does his job well explains your situation so you understand very kind and pleasent
About Dr. James Raphael, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093783581
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Raphael has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.
