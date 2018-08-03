See All Spine Surgeons in Fallon, NV
Dr. James Rappaport, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Rappaport, MD

Dr. James Rappaport, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rappaport works at Banner Churchill Specialty Clinic, Fallon in Fallon, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV and Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rappaport's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Churchill Specialty Clinic, Fallon
    801 E Williams Ave, Fallon, NV 89406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 448-9414
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Concentra
    255 Glendale Ave Ste 13, Sparks, NV 89431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 356-4807
  3. 3
    Sierra Regional Spine Institute
    6630 S McCarran Blvd Ste A4, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 828-2873
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 03, 2018
    Just a great experience. Dr Rappaport is very skilled and knowledgeable, his office staff as well. Quick, accurate work-up, great plan of action, feel much better! Complete confidence in their care and would not consider going anywhere else!
    PeteH in Ren, NV — Aug 03, 2018
    Photo: Dr. James Rappaport, MD
    About Dr. James Rappaport, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619953791
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • London Clin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

