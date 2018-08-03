Dr. James Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rappaport, MD
Overview of Dr. James Rappaport, MD
Dr. James Rappaport, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rappaport's Office Locations
Banner Churchill Specialty Clinic, Fallon801 E Williams Ave, Fallon, NV 89406 Directions (775) 448-9414Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
Concentra255 Glendale Ave Ste 13, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 356-4807
Sierra Regional Spine Institute6630 S McCarran Blvd Ste A4, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 828-2873Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just a great experience. Dr Rappaport is very skilled and knowledgeable, his office staff as well. Quick, accurate work-up, great plan of action, feel much better! Complete confidence in their care and would not consider going anywhere else!
About Dr. James Rappaport, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619953791
Education & Certifications
- London Clin
- University of California San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappaport accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.