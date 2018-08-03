Overview of Dr. James Rappaport, MD

Dr. James Rappaport, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rappaport works at Banner Churchill Specialty Clinic, Fallon in Fallon, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV and Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.