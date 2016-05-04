Dr. Rash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rash, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rash, MD is a Dermatologist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rash works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates Bristol3183 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 764-7131
Dermatology Associates2885 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615 Directions (423) 928-9014
Dermatology Associates PC2300 W STONE DR, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-4961
Dermatolgy & Dermatologic Surgery PC1021 W Oakland Ave Ste 102, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 928-9014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Rash for many years and trust him and his advice. He has discovered many things that I did not come in for, which is a plus for me. He is very kind and easy to talk to.
About Dr. James Rash, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306824610
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rash has seen patients for Intertrigo, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.