Overview

Dr. James Rea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Rea works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Hendersonville in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.