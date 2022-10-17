Overview of Dr. James Rebik, DO

Dr. James Rebik, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rebik works at Memorial Medical Group in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.