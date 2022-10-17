See All Otolaryngologists in Lawton, OK
Dr. James Rebik, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Rebik, DO

Dr. James Rebik, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rebik works at Memorial Medical Group in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rebik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pk Patel MD Inc
    3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 103, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 250-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Pharyngitis
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Pharyngitis
Dizziness

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Extremely well
    Abbas Johari — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. James Rebik, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346246584
    Education & Certifications

    • Kirksville Osteo Mc
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rebik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rebik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rebik works at Memorial Medical Group in Lawton, OK. View the full address on Dr. Rebik’s profile.

    Dr. Rebik has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

