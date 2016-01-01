Dr. Redfield Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Redfield Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Redfield Jr, MD
Dr. James Redfield Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Redfield Jr works at
Dr. Redfield Jr's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Allergy Clinic1023 N Mound St Ste B, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 569-2590
Bhs Physicians Network Inc4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 202, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-2590
East Texas Physicians Care PA1002 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 569-2590
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Redfield Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053317156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
