Dr. James Redington, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. James Redington, MD

Dr. James Redington, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Excelsior Springs Hospital, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Redington works at Nephrology Associates, MD, PC in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Redington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates, MD, PC
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Oct 07, 2017
    It is rare to find a doctor in any specialty that makes a patient feel free to express herself and ask questions without embarrassment, feeling unhurried and respected by the doctor. . Dr. Reddington did an excellent job of educating me about kidney disease and explaining which lab results have the greatest meaning in my situation. If you need to see a nephrologist he is an excellent doctor whom I would recommend whoeheartedly.
    Claudia B. in Excelsior Springs, MO — Oct 07, 2017
    About Dr. James Redington, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457410557
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University School Of Med|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • Saint Louis University
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Excelsior Springs Hospital
    • Liberty Hospital
    • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Redington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redington works at Nephrology Associates, MD, PC in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Redington’s profile.

    Dr. Redington has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Redington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

