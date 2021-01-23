Overview

Dr. James Redmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Lsums



Dr. Redmann works at Surgical Specialists of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.