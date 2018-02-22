Dr. James Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Redmond, MD
Overview of Dr. James Redmond, MD
Dr. James Redmond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Redmond works at
Dr. Redmond's Office Locations
J.g.baillargeon and Associates8245 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good
About Dr. James Redmond, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073721650
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.