Dr. James Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Reich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Reich, MD
Dr. James Reich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Reich works at
Dr. Reich's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of South Broward PA1150 N 35th Ave Ste 620, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 435-0460Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Broward Artificial Kidney Center4401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 962-2211
-
3
South Florida Dialysis1 Oakwood Blvd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 894-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reich?
Very attentive and listens well - time does not seem important to him- follows up when he says he will and is quick to contact me if he sees something in my bloodwork that needs attention, even if though I may have an appointment within the next few days. I am so lucky to have found this caring professional.
About Dr. James Reich, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1467556795
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich works at
Dr. Reich has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reich speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.