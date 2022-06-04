See All Nephrologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. James Reich, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Reich, MD

Dr. James Reich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Reich works at Nephrology Associates of South Broward PA in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of South Broward PA
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 620, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 435-0460
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Broward Artificial Kidney Center
    4401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 962-2211
  3. 3
    South Florida Dialysis
    1 Oakwood Blvd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 894-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Very attentive and listens well - time does not seem important to him- follows up when he says he will and is quick to contact me if he sees something in my bloodwork that needs attention, even if though I may have an appointment within the next few days. I am so lucky to have found this caring professional.
    Ted S — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Reich, MD
    About Dr. James Reich, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1467556795
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reich works at Nephrology Associates of South Broward PA in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reich’s profile.

    Dr. Reich has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

