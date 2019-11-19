Overview of Dr. James Reid, MD

Dr. James Reid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reid works at HUNTINGTON PASADENA ORTHOPEDIC in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.