Overview of Dr. James Reilly, MD

Dr. James Reilly, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Reilly works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Lewiston, ME, Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ, Bryn Mawr, PA and Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.