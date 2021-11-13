Overview of Dr. James Rentz Jr, MD

Dr. James Rentz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Rentz Jr works at Carolina Orthopedic Sgy Assocs in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.