Overview of Dr. James Revenaugh, MD

Dr. James Revenaugh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.