Dr. James Revenaugh, MD
Overview of Dr. James Revenaugh, MD
Dr. James Revenaugh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revenaugh's Office Locations
- 1 5121 S Cottonwood St Ste 520, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3310
-
2
Park City Hospital Lab900 Round Valley Dr, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (801) 507-3500
-
3
Intermountain Heart Institute Cardiology Intermountain Medical Center5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 520, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I happen to think about the Doctor that saved my life back in 1998 . I had a heart attack in Afton, Wy and after being stabilized, I was flown to SLC where Dr. James Revenaugh implanted a stent in the RCA . Thanks to this man, I’m still going strong . May God You Dr. Revenaugh
About Dr. James Revenaugh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316915952
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
