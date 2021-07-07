See All Interventional Cardiologists in Murray, UT
Dr. James Revenaugh, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Revenaugh, MD

Dr. James Revenaugh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Revenaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5121 S Cottonwood St Ste 520, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-3310
  2. 2
    Park City Hospital Lab
    900 Round Valley Dr, Park City, UT 84060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-3500
  3. 3
    Intermountain Heart Institute Cardiology Intermountain Medical Center
    5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 520, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Revenaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316915952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Revenaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revenaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Revenaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Revenaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Revenaugh has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revenaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Revenaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revenaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revenaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revenaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

