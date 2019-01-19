See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. James Rex Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Rex Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Lehigh Valley Hospital Center

Dr. Rex Jr works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColonRectal-Centennial
    48 Centennial Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyps
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2019
    Dr. Rex is outstanding. I would give him 6 stars if that was possible. Though it's been several years since my surgery, I wandered to his sight in search of him for contact info for a referral. His staff is very efficient and professional and his office is very pleasant.
    Duane in Greenville, SC — Jan 19, 2019
    About Dr. James Rex Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265439145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rex Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rex Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rex Jr works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rex Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rex Jr has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rex Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

