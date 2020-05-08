Overview of Dr. James Reynolds, MD

Dr. James Reynolds, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Reynolds works at Med South Inc. in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.