Overview

Dr. James Rhee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates in Littleton, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.