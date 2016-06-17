Dr. James Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Rhee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
RMG Arapahoe in Littleton Clinic & Endoscopy Center1001 Southpark Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 722-8987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 209, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 722-2906
-
3
Porter Office and Porter Endoscopy Center2535 S Downing St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 722-8987
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhee?
Dr. Rhee was very friendly and professional. I had never met him prior to test. Seemed very caring too! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. James Rhee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033105531
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Med Center
- University Of Michigan Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.