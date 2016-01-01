Dr. James Rheim Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheim Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rheim Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rheim Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Locations
James Rheim MD Inc.757 Pacific St Ste A1, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-4404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Rheim Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538154455
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rheim Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rheim Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rheim Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rheim Jr has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheim Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rheim Jr speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rheim Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheim Jr.
