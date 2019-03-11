Dr. James Rholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rholl, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rholl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Mountain Gastroentrlgy1032 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 696-3099
- 2 188 Medical Park Dr Ste A, Brevard, NC 28712 Directions (828) 696-3099
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and thorough. Nice and informative.
About Dr. James Rholl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rholl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rholl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rholl has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rholl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rholl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rholl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rholl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rholl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.