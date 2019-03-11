Overview

Dr. James Rholl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rholl works at Carolina Mountain Gastroentrlgy in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Brevard, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.