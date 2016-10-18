See All Ophthalmologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. James Richard, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Richard, MD

Dr. James Richard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Richard works at Children's Eye Care PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Eye Care
    11013 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 751-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Lakeside Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Esotropia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Richard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700851698
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
