Dr. James Richard, MD
Overview of Dr. James Richard, MD
Dr. James Richard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Richard's Office Locations
Children's Eye Care11013 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard has been my daughter's eye doctor for over a year. He performed a surgery on her at Baptist. He is absolutely wonderful. He is a very caring, very kind and sensitive man. His staff is sweet. Sometimes we may wait a bit before seeing him, but seeing as he is a pediatric specialist, that is to be expected.
About Dr. James Richard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1700851698
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
