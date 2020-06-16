Overview of Dr. James Richey, MD

Dr. James Richey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital



Dr. Richey works at Alexandria Urology Associates, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.