Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Richter, MD
Overview
Dr. James Richter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC.
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 462-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richter and staff are amazing! My appointment for colonoscopy went well. The doctor explained everything well he is very knowledgeable and has great bedside manner. He and his staff made me feel very comfortable and the process was easy. I really appreciate the care I was given. Dr. Richter was highly recommended and I'd definitely recommend him to anyone in need of the services he offers. Thank you Dr. Richter and staff for caring and providing stellar service!!
About Dr. James Richter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1821202821
Frequently Asked Questions
