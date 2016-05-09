See All Podiatrists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. James Ricketti, DPM

Podiatry
2.6 (15)
Map Pin Small Trenton, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Ricketti, DPM

Dr. James Ricketti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Ricketti works at James C Ricketti DPM in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ricketti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James C Ricketti DPM
    2273 Highway 33 Ste 204, Trenton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 587-1674

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. James Ricketti, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952403974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ricketti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricketti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricketti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricketti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricketti works at James C Ricketti DPM in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ricketti’s profile.

    Dr. Ricketti has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricketti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricketti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricketti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricketti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricketti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

