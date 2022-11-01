Dr. James Ridgway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridgway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ridgway, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ridgway, MD
Dr. James Ridgway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Seattle Children's Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Ridgway's Office Locations
The Larrabee Center for Plastic Surgery600 Broadway Ste 280, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-3550
Ridgway Face & Aesthetic Center1231 116th Ave NE Ste 900, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 365-4970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been thinking about lower face revision and blepharoplasty for seven years and consulted with multiple surgeons. Nothing felt right until I met Dr. ridgway. He is a perfectionist and sees every patient as a unique person. He truly cares about his patients and their results. I am beyond thrilled with his work and would recommend Dr. ridgway to anybody!
About Dr. James Ridgway, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023265261
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington-Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University Of California Irvine: Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
