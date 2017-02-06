Dr. James Rieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rieger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Aesthetic & Plastic Sgy Specs10111 E 21st St N Ste 402, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 652-9333
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health
MultiPlan
I don't know why, when I get to this point it says ENT. But, I had replacement breast implants and this doctor was the best! Very good bedside manner, knows what he's doing!
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rieger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.