Dr. James Rieger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Rieger, MD

Dr. James Rieger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Rieger works at Aesthetic & Plastic Sgy Specs in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rieger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic & Plastic Sgy Specs
    10111 E 21st St N Ste 402, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 652-9333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2017
    I don't know why, when I get to this point it says ENT. But, I had replacement breast implants and this doctor was the best! Very good bedside manner, knows what he's doing!
    Jenny Anderson in Wichita, KS — Feb 06, 2017
    Dr. Rieger's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Rieger

    About Dr. James Rieger, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205864089
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rieger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rieger works at Aesthetic & Plastic Sgy Specs in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Rieger’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

