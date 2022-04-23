Overview of Dr. James Riojas, MD

Dr. James Riojas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Riojas works at Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.