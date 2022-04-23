See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. James Riojas, MD

Gynecology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Riojas, MD

Dr. James Riojas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Riojas works at Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riojas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James Riojas, MD

    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1760477517
    Education & Certifications

    • Truman Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Riojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riojas works at Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Riojas’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Riojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

