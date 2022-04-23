Dr. James Riojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Riojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Riojas, MD
Dr. James Riojas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Riojas' Office Locations
Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Riojas for several years and I have nothing but great things to say. He has a great bedside manner and knows how to explain medical terms and conditions in ways that his patients can understand. I would highly recommend his care to anyone.
About Dr. James Riojas, MD
- Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760477517
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
- UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riojas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Riojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.