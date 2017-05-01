See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brockton, MA
Dr. James Roan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Roan, MD

Dr. James Roan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Roan works at Signature Medical Group, OB-GYN in Brockton, MA with other offices in North Easton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 650 Centre St. OBGYN
    650 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 580-8682
  2. 2
    Signature Medical Group - Easton OB/GYN
    31 Roche Brothers Way, North Easton, MA 02356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 894-8740
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Pregnancy Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Roan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275602393
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
