Dr. James Roberson, MD
Dr. James Roberson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (205) 934-6368
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center1459 Montreal Rd Ste 305, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 778-3350
Emory Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital1455 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 778-7230Wednesday7:30am - 3:00pm
Emory University Orthopaedics and Spine Center59 Executive Park South NE # 2000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I needed a doctor to clean up the mess of 2 knee surgeries another doctor had performed. I feel Dr Roberson did the best clean up job that could be done. He did explain to me my knee would never be 100%. He takes the time to listen to your questions and to explain what can surgically done to help you.
About Dr. James Roberson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1437265055
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
