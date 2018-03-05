Overview of Dr. James Roberts, MD

Dr. James Roberts, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center



Dr. Roberts works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.