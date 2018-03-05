Dr. James Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Roberts, MD
Dr. James Roberts, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue500 Grand Avenue Suite 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Roberts for nearly eight years, presenting with several different issues and concerns. Dr. Roberts is very knowledgeable and compassionate and always offers sound and reasonable advice.
About Dr. James Roberts, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1326115999
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
