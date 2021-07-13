Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Roberts, MD
Dr. James Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 382-8540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 100, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 382-8540
Sun Valley Urology, PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 788-5621
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
VERY GOOD DOCTOR....VERY KNOWLEDGABLE....PROBABLY THE BEST DOCTOR IVE SEEN..
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- General Surgery
