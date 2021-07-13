See All General Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. James Roberts, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Roberts, MD

Dr. James Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Roberts works at Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 382-8540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 100, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 382-8540
  3. 3
    Sun Valley Urology, PC
    13640 N 99th Ave Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 788-5621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Congenital Heart Defects
Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Hypertension
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Laparotomy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2021
    VERY GOOD DOCTOR....VERY KNOWLEDGABLE....PROBABLY THE BEST DOCTOR IVE SEEN..
    ROBERT SCOTT — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Roberts, MD
    About Dr. James Roberts, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356346936
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • General Surgery
