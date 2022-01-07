Overview of Dr. James Roberts, MD

Dr. James Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego



Dr. Roberts works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.