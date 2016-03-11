Dr. James Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robertson, MD
Dr. James Robertson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Considering my family history was of primary importance and Dr. Robertson took the time to review the family history and my own events and made appropriate recommendations that have benefited me.
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robertson speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
