Overview of Dr. James Robertson, MD

Dr. James Robertson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with Baylor University Med Center



Dr. Robertson works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.