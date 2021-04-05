Dr. James Robey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robey, MD
Overview of Dr. James Robey, MD
Dr. James Robey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Robey works at
Dr. Robey's Office Locations
Atlantic General Surgery Associates LLC5602b Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 986-4288
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery went very well with only tiny scares @ points of incision. Still decreasing with time. Excellent bedside manner. Would recommend Dr. Robey to anyone in need of a general surgeon.
About Dr. James Robey, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robey has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.