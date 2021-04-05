See All General Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. James Robey, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Bethesda, MD
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Robey, MD

Dr. James Robey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Robey works at Atlantic General Surgery Associates LLC in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic General Surgery Associates LLC
    5602b Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 986-4288
  2. 2
    Sibley Memorial Hospital
    5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 537-4670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Ileus
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Ileus

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. James Robey, MD

  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528154515
Education & Certifications

  • Washington Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Robey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Robey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Robey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robey has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

